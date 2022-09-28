Humane Society HPE opens new facility in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been years of planning and fundraising and now the new Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward building is set to hold a grand opening for it’s new building on Oct. 4.

The fundraising isn’t done yet, though. The charitable organization is $1 million shy of it’s $6-million goal – the cost of the new facility.

The new building on Wallbridge-Loyalist Road in Belleville, Ont., is set to meet the needs of the animal welfare organization for years to come.

“This place is a dream come true for us and for the animals,” said Anne Munro, the shelter’s communications and marketing manager.

The more than 16,000-square-foot building has considerably more space than the humane society’s previous building.

“There’s more access to the outdoors,” said Munro. “It’s great for the public too because there’s more access for the public to interface with the animals that are up for adoption.”

Munro says the new facility now allows the Humane Society to deliver high quality care for the animals that end up under their supervision.

“In the new shelter we’re able to have negative air flow in our infection control unit,” Munro told Global Kingston.

Also new for the Humane Society HPE is the community education room, allowing the organization to expand it’s programming.

“We’re really focusing on looking at the relationship between humans and animals and how we’ve been companions to one another for ages and how does the Humane Society foster those relationships,” said Munro.

Humane Society HPE provides care and shelter for approximately 2,200 animals annually.