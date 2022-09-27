Drugs seized, wanted man who tried hiding behind umbrella arrested, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Drugs were seized and a man wanted in two provinces was arrested, say Kelowna RCMP, after officers spotted two people trying to hide behind an umbrella in the downtown core.

According to the RCMP, the arrest happened last Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, in the area of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue.

Police say officers on crime-reduction patrol spotted two men sitting on a bench, “hiding behind an umbrella,” around 1:30 p.m.

During the arrest, RCMP say they located large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone (also known was Dilaudid), plus weapons, cash and other equipment used in the production and trafficking of drugs.

“The male who was wanted in two different provinces and has several negative police contacts in Kelowna is now facing additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that it will be forwarded to Crown counsel when it’s completed for charge approval.

“Kelowna (community safety unit) officers along with Kelowna city bylaw will be conducting proactive patrols within the downtown core in order to enhance safety for our businesses and residence,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie.

“Investigations like this demonstrate how effective proactive foot patrols can disrupt criminal activity.”

