Trio of motorcyclists charged with dangerous operation by Calgary police

A trio of motorcyclists have been charged by the Calgary Police Service with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, following a pair of recent incidents.

At about 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, police saw a motorcycle travel southbound on Edmonton Trail N.E. As that motorcycle approached a red light at the intersection of 16 Avenue N.E., the bike appeared to nearly hit the car ahead of it.

Officers noticed the motorcycle did not have a visible licence plate. When the driver apparently noticed police, he drove away by driving between stopped vehicles and at high speeds along 16 Avenue N.E. Police estimated the motorcycle reached speeds of 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

When the motorcyclist tried turning onto 1 Street N.E., they lost control and dropped the bike. As officers arrived, the driver attempted to flee, but was arrested.

The driver did not have a Class 6 motorcycle licence, but only had a Class 5 licence.

Brandon Scott Marshall, 23, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Marshall is due to appear in court on Nov. 2.

In the second incident, a pair of men were charged for similar conduct.

At just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24, police saw a group of motorcycles travel south on Barlow Trail S.e. and merge onto westbound Glenmore Trail S.E.

When they apparently noticed police, two motorcyclists in the group immediately accelerated and sped away, police said. Officers estimated the pair to be travelling at an estimated 200 km/h, more than double the posted limit of 80 km/h.

HAWCS was in the area and was able to monitor both motorcycles as they headed downtown. The drivers were seen travelling north along Elbow Drive S.W. before pulling into a gas station parking lot in the 500 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

Both motorcyclists were arrested at the gas station.

One driver only had a Class 5 driver’s licence for passenger vehicles, not a Class 6 motorcycle licence. The same driver was unable to provide proof of insurance for the motorcycle. That motorcycle was placed out of service and towed.

Jamal Mahmoud Khaled, 29, and Ahsan Moeez Ali, 24, both of Calgary, were charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Khaled and Ali are due to appear in court on Nov. 2.

The CPS traffic section continues to investigate the incidents and other dangerous driving reports. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“This type of dangerous behaviour on the roads cannot be tolerated. When motorcyclists drive recklessly on our streets, it puts everyone at risk,” Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson said in a statement. “Just as with automobiles, not only are they putting themselves in danger, but also other road users including motorcyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

“We realize most motorcyclists are responsible but want to remind those operating motorcycles to ensure they are driving safely, looking out for one another, and possess the proper license and training to operate a motorcycle.”

