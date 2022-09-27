King Charles sends ‘profound sympathy’ to Atlantic Canadians impacted by Fiona

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III is sending his “profound sympathy” to those in Atlantic Canada who have been impacted by the devastation of storm Fiona, according to a message shared by Canadian Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Tuesday.

“My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster,” King Charles III said in the statement.

Post-tropical storm Fiona swept across Atlantic Canada over this past weekend, causing extensive damage to regions such as Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland, Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 200,000 Atlantic Canadian homes and businesses were still without electricity. More than 134,000 citizens in Nova Scotian and 71,000 in P.E.I are affected.

King Charles III said he has “fond memories” with Queen Consort Camilla of their recent visit to Atlantic Canada in May 2022, adding that they know that Atlantic Canadian’s “resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.”

He shared his appreciation for first responders, the military and to community members who “are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild,” said King Charles III.

— with files from Global News’ Marc-André Cossette and The Canadian Press

