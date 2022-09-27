More ambulances added to Edmonton, Calgary roads

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s two largest cities got a handful of new ambulances this week.

Alberta Health Services announced the successful hiring and addition of 10 new ambulances in Calgary and Edmonton, in addition to nine more that went into service in June 2022.

Forty new primary care paramedics have also been hired to staff the new ambulances.

The provincial health authority hopes this will address the 30 per cent increase in EMS call volume when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are delivering on the commitment to fund new ambulances for service as quickly as possible. These new ambulances will help create additional capacity in the system, which is much needed,” says Minister of Health Jason Copping said in a statement, alluding to the AHS EMS 10-point plan to address stresses on the EMS system.

The ambulances required nearly year-long lead times for the complete manufacture and outfitting of each one.

“Our teams have been planning ahead and working closely with our suppliers over the last year to expedite the arrival of these vehicles so that we can continue providing the best care to Albertans,” chief paramedic Darren Sandbeck said in a statement.