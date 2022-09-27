Infamous Kitchener, Ont. restaurant up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

Another established restaurant in Waterloo Region is up for sale, as the now-infamous Miltons Grill and Bar in Kitchener, Ont., has been listed on MLS.

According to the listing, the restaurant, which has been in business for 22 years, is available for $495,000, a price which does not appear to include the land.

“Have you been looking for a high-scale, larger and well-established restaurant?” the listing asks.

“Here and now is a rare opportunity for you to own this business with a high sale, excellent lease in place.”

It goes on to note that the restaurant has 9,000 square feet of space with 270 seats inside along with a 166-seat patio. The ad also notes that it is between the Doubletree and Raddison hotels in the Weber Street and Fairview Avenue area.

About 11 months ago, video emerged shortly after an incident that showed a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from the restaurant by a couple of staff members.

The video sparked outcry and protests at the restaurant.

A few months later, police announced that two Kitchener men, aged 53 and 54, have been charged with assault, while the older man is also facing a second charge of uttering threats.

