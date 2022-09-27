Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Shocking’ erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: More than 100 Canadian military members deployed in each Atlantic Canada province, Anand says' Storm Fiona: More than 100 Canadian military members deployed in each Atlantic Canada province, Anand says
Defence Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday that approximately 150 Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed in each of the three Atlantic Provinces impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona. Anand said the focus of the military differs in each province, with soldiers in Nova Scotia tasked with removing debris to repair transportation links. In Prince Edward Island, the military is focused on restoring the power grid, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, members are carrying out wellness checks.

Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is “shocking.”

Jennifer Stewart with Parks Canada in P.E.I. says that in places like Dalvay Beach the loss of sand dunes since the storm has completely changed the landscape.

Read more: Storm Fiona: Status quo on insurance amid disasters is not working, LeBlanc says

Stewart says the Dalvay dune system is now completely gone and the road by the beach is also eroding.

Trending Stories

The post-tropical storm left a trail of destruction across a wide swath of Atlantic Canada, stretching from Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland to Cape Breton, P.E.I. and southwestern Newfoundland.

Read more: Fiona causes ‘significant damage’ to P.E.I. infrastructure, power outages remain: premier

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart, who’s been working with the P.E.I. national park since 2000, says Fiona caused the most severe coastal erosion she’s seen in her career.

She says the loss of dunes is troubling because they protect beaches from the impact of storms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment tagPrince Edward Island tagPEI tagBeaches taghurricane fiona tagFiona tagpost-tropical storm fiona tagstorm fiona tagSand Dunes tagPEI Fiona tagprince edward island fiona tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers