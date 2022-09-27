Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert for entire region

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 1:37 pm
FILE. Suboxone is a drug designed to help recovering addicts. It includes nalaxone, which is used to stop overdoses. View image in full screen
FILE. Suboxone is a drug designed to help recovering addicts. It includes nalaxone, which is used to stop overdoses. Sarah Offin, Global News

Following a spike in the number of drug overdose deaths, Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for the entire region.

The alert is “based on the cluster of drug toxicity deaths in the Central Okanagan as well as concerning drug checking findings such as consistent benzodiazepine presentations, higher than average concentration of Fentanyl, and multiple findings of Xylazine in Cranbrook,” Interior Health said in a statement.

“Many of the recent drug toxicity deaths/overdoses have involved inhalation or smoking of substances.”

Of those who died Saturday due to toxic drugs, all were inside a home, while one person died alone, and the others were found in pairs. Interior Health wants to remind everyone that plans on consuming substances to plan ahead.

“Interior Health can help,” said Interior Health chief medical officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan saw toxic drug deaths surge this summer

“We have a machine that can help people understand what it is in their substance before they use it, and also it’s important that they are with somebody, to not use alone and have naloxone.”

Trending Stories

Dr. Mema added that those who passed away Saturday as a result of overdoses were recreational users and did not have a substance use disorder.

“The current toxic drug supply is particularly risky or dangerous for individuals who don’t have tolerance to substances, who are trying for the first time or who have relapsed,” said Dr. Mema.

Drug users are reminded to take home fentanyl testing strips or access FTIR technicians in your area. It’s advised that drugs be crushed into fine powder because doing so reduces the chance of hot spots, which are spikes of concentrated fentanyl in the substance.

People are reminded to stagger using if they are using together.

“Smoking is not safer than injecting, be cautious when smoking your drugs,” Interior Health said.

— with files from Jayden Wasney

Click to play video: 'Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday' Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday
Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagFentanyl tagInterior Health tagDrug Overdose tagCranbrook tagSaturday tagdrug overdose deaths tagXylazine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers