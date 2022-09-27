Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

16-year-old Saskatoon boy arrested after CBSA seize shipment

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 11:51 am
Items seized by the Saskatoon Police Service on September 13. View image in full screen
Items seized by the Saskatoon Police Service on September 13. Saskatoon Police Service

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it seized a suspicious package destined for a Saskatoon residence, which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

The shipment was stopped in Vancouver by CBSA on Sept. 2, who said they found two gun barrels and two overcapacity 9mm magazines prohibited in Canada.

Officers added that the items were packaged as a commonly used construction tool with other firearm parts, shipped from the U.S.

CBSA contacted the Saskatoon Police Service, who issued a search warrant at a residence in the city on Sept. 13 and found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, an 83mm barrel, a 102mm barrel, two 15-round capacity magazines, bear spray, and ammunition.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with:

• careless use or storage of a firearm
• possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
• possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
• carrying concealed weapon
• unauthorized possession of a firearm
• importing a prohibited device to Canada

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

