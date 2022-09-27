Menu

Canada

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by driver in downtown Montreal: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 7:44 am
Montreal police say both the pedestrian and the driver were hospitalized. View image in full screen
Montreal police say both the pedestrian and the driver were hospitalized. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police say a 25-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after he was struck by a driver in the downtown core early Tuesday.

The pedestrian was hit around 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Guy Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

The driver of the vehicle was heading eastbound on René-Lévesque Boulevard and police say the traffic light was green when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, was unharmed but hospitalized for shock, according to police.

The area is blocked off to traffic as police remain at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

with files from The Canadian Press

