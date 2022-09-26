Police search for 3 suspects after Toronto carjacking

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a carjacking on Monday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle for reports of a carjacking.
The call came at around 5:10 p.m.
Police said three suspects were involved and a firearm was seen.
Read more: Toronto police charge boy, 16, after alleged carjacking
Read More
The vehicle was stolen but no injuries were reported, police said. A description of the suspects and the stolen vehicle was not released.
Trending Stories
The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments