Crime

Police search for 3 suspects after Toronto carjacking

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 7:20 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a carjacking on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle for reports of a carjacking.

The call came at around 5:10 p.m.

Police said three suspects were involved and a firearm was seen.

Read more: Toronto police charge boy, 16, after alleged carjacking

The vehicle was stolen but no injuries were reported, police said. A description of the suspects and the stolen vehicle was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

