Police search for 3 suspects after Toronto carjacking

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a carjacking on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle for reports of a carjacking.

The call came at around 5:10 p.m.

Police said three suspects were involved and a firearm was seen.

The vehicle was stolen but no injuries were reported, police said. A description of the suspects and the stolen vehicle was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

