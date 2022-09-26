Menu

Crime

OPP charge Huntsville man with aggravated assault

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:09 pm
OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle. File

An early morning dispute has left one person in hospital and a Huntsville, Ont., man charged with aggrieved assault.

On Monday morning, around 12:05 a.m., members of the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a dispute in a home on Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville.

Police say a victim of an assault was transported by Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital out of the Muskoka area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

George Butcher, 66, from Huntsville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Butcher is being held in police custody and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday at the Ontario court of justice in Muskoka.

