Former Canadian university student the victim in high-profile homicide in Pakistan

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was the victim in a high-profile killing in Pakistan was also formerly a student at the University of Waterloo, the school confirmed on Monday.

A University of Waterloo spokesperson said that Sara Inam, 37, graduated in 2005 with an honours degree in Economics & Arts and in 2007 with a masters in Economics.

Inam was killed Friday at a home she shared in Islamabad with Shahnawaz Amir, her husband of four months, according to the Associated Press.

The report says that police say Amir has confessed to hitting Inam repeatedly with a dumbbell before trying to hide her body in a bathtub.

I was deeply saddened to wake up to news of the death in Pakistan of a former #UWaterloo student, Sara Inam. Sara was killed as a result of intimate partner violence. The continued prevalence of gender-based violence here in Canada and around the world weighs heavily on us all. — Vivek Goel (@UWaterlooPres) September 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Amir’s father Ayaz, who is a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, has also been arrested, police told AP.

The Associated Press noted that Pakistan has a bad track record regarding freedom of expression and several journalists have been assaulted and detained by police in recent months.

University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel released a blog post about Inam’s death on Monday afternoon.

“I was deeply saddened to wake up this morning to news of the death in Pakistan of a former University of Waterloo student, Sara Inam,” Goel said.

“Sara was killed as a result of intimate partner violence. A talented economist and kind friend by all accounts, Sara is gone far too soon.”

*With files from the Associated Press