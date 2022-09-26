Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Canadian university student the victim in high-profile homicide in Pakistan

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:56 pm
A Pakistani flag flies on a lookout in front of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A Pakistani flag flies on a lookout in front of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

A woman who was the victim in a high-profile killing in Pakistan was also formerly a student at the University of Waterloo, the school confirmed on Monday.

A University of Waterloo spokesperson said that Sara Inam, 37, graduated in 2005 with an honours degree in Economics & Arts and in 2007 with a masters in Economics.

Inam was killed Friday at a home she shared in Islamabad with Shahnawaz Amir, her husband of four months, according to the Associated Press.

The report says that police say Amir has confessed to hitting Inam repeatedly with a dumbbell before trying to hide her body in a bathtub.

Story continues below advertisement

Amir’s father Ayaz, who is a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, has also been arrested, police told AP.

Trending Stories

The Associated Press noted that Pakistan has a bad track record regarding freedom of expression and several journalists have been assaulted and detained by police in recent months.

University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel released a blog post about Inam’s death on Monday afternoon.

“I was deeply saddened to wake up this morning to news of the death in Pakistan of a former University of Waterloo student, Sara Inam,” Goel said.

“Sara was killed as a result of intimate partner violence. A talented economist and kind friend by all accounts, Sara is gone far too soon.”

*With files from the Associated Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagUniversity of Waterloo tagPakistan murder tagAyaz Amir tagCanadian student killed tagFormer Canadian student killed Pakistan tagPakistan homicide tagSara Inam tagSara Inam murdered tagSara Inam University of Waterloo tagShahnawaz Amir tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers