Elderly woman’s death in Wilmot deemed suspicious: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death involving an 88-year-old woman in Wilmot over the weekend.

Emergency services were sent to a home on Sandhills Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday for a medical call.

Crews found the woman dead inside the home.

Police say they are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner on the investigation and have deemed the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.