Fallen Alberta police and peace officers honoured at ceremony in Edmonton

The Alberta government has unveiled a memorial wall inside the legislature building that honours the province’s fallen police officers.

It bears the names of the 101 Alberta police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty since 1876, and is outside the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General’s office.

“It’s important to always seek new ways to honour and pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Albertans safe,” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

“I hope this new installation inside of the legislature achieves just this and sends a sincere message of appreciation to all officers who serve and protect our families and friends.”

The memorial wall was designed by Calgary Police Service Sgt. Jason Hiscock.

“The installation of the memorial wall at the legislature building honours those who have fallen while on the line of duty,” said Dean LaGrange, vice-president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police.

“The memorial wall gives families, friends, colleagues and Albertans a chance to see and pay their respects to those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial wall will ensure that their legacy will never be forgotten.”

The unveiling took place on the morning of Alberta Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, which occurs each year on the last Sunday of September.

A memorial ceremony was held at the Alberta legislature grounds in Edmonton on Sunday, to honour and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It takes a remarkable heart and extraordinary courage to put one’s own life on the line to protect others,” Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani said.

“You also remember that the fallen assume the same responsibilities and face the same dangers as thousands of other officers who came before them and after them,” Shandro said at the ceremony.

The ceremony also acknowledged the huge loss for family members, friends and colleagues.

Lesley Lukawy’s sister was killed 20 years ago while on duty. She laid a wreath at the Pillar of Strength, on behalf of families who have experienced similar loss.

“Just a way to honour Christine and all the other officers that have died,” Lukawy said.

— With files from Global News.