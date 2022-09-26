Pedestrian struck and killed on road between Port Hope and Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on a road between Port Hope and Cobourg on Sunday night.
Around 8:55 p.m., emergency services responded to a pedestrian collision on County Road 2 at the intersection of Apple Orchard Road after a pedestrian was fatally struck.
Three vehicles at the scene had front-end damage.
Northumberland OPP say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
County Road 2 was closed between Theatre and Loveshin roads as Northumberland OPP investigated.
On Monday morning, OPP asked witnesses to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
