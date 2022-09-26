Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed on road between Port Hope and Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 10:39 am
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday night between Port Hope and Cobourg.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on a road between Port Hope and Cobourg on Sunday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., emergency services responded to a pedestrian collision on County Road 2 at the intersection of Apple Orchard Road after a pedestrian was fatally struck.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto-area hospital after Trent Hills head-on collision

Three vehicles at the scene had front-end damage.

Northumberland OPP say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

County Road 2 was closed between Theatre and Loveshin roads as Northumberland OPP investigated.

On Monday morning, OPP asked witnesses to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagPedestrian Struck tagPort Hope tagNorthumberland OPP tagpedestrian killed tagCounty Road 2 tag

