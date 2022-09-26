Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Quebec’s main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Sunday that he’d visit the eastern Quebec island chain to see if there was anything his party could do to help.

He told reporters that recovery efforts seemed well underway, but Quebecers hit by natural disasters in the past haven’t gotten the support they needed.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is also expected to visit the riding, which his party hopes to win from Plamondon’s party next week.

PQ incumbent Joël Arseneau is working to keep his seat, but is facing a stiff challenge from well-known local mayor and CAQ candidate Jonathan Lapierre,.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said her team was also looking at the possibility of making a visit to the islands before Quebecers begin voting in one week’s time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.