Calgary Ghost Ride pays respect to fallen biker who died in Deerfoot collision

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of motorcycle riders put their kicks stands up and hit the road for one of their own on Sunday.

More than 300 bikers from all over Alberta rolled up for the Ghost Ride in honour of Amorin Jr, a fellow biker who died in a collision on Deerfoot Trail along the Calf Robe Bridge earlier this month.

The ride was hosted by Riders YYC and is an event that has taken place numerous times before, but this one meant something different.

“He was a friend,” said Riders YYC owner Trinity Chehadi. “He had a huge hand in the riding community with everyone and it’s just hard to see an accident in general.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trinity’s husband Ali also knew Amorin Jr. Ali described him as a fun and outgoing person.

“He was always jolly. You know, exited,” said Ali. “He helped out all the other riders and (he would) be there for everyone, support everybody.”

Yano Amorin Jr., 39, died on September 10 after police said he “lost control of his motorcycle and it fell over onto its right side.” When he tried to get back up, police said he was hit by another motorcycle driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amorin Jr. is survived by his two daughters and his wife Emily Caones.

“I know it’s sad, what happened to my husband, but I can see the love, what he had done, all the support from everyone,” said Emily. “I’m overwhelmed, my family is overwhelmed.”

While there’s just her and her daughters left to mourn their loss, Emily said because of the ride, she feels she has a bigger family now.

“So much more, so much from everyone. Support, in every way. I’m so thankful, we are so blessed as always,” she said.

Read more: Ghost bike memorial held for Calgary rider

Story continues below advertisement

Amorin was the president and founder of the Biglaan Gang 2.0 and was known as an active community member.

His motorcycle club along with many others joined Riders YYC for the ghost ride which started in the northeast and ended at Auburn Bay Drive.

It’s there where his ghost bike will remain, so others can pay their respects.

“I hope this shines some light for them, you know,” said Ali. “See how many people cared for him and how many people are here for them.”