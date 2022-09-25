Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Toronto collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 4:03 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a Saturday night collision in Toronto sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the collision took place at around 7:17 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive.

A green Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling west along Finch Avenue at the same time a white Volkswagen was heading in the same direction.

Trending Stories

Read more: Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

Police said that the driver of the Volkswagen made a u-turn to drive east along Finch Avenue at the same time that the motorcycle entered the road’s centre lane. The car struck the motorbike, police said.

The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police are asking local residents and drivers who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage to contact investigators.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers