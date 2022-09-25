Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Toronto collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a Saturday night collision in Toronto sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the collision took place at around 7:17 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive.

A green Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling west along Finch Avenue at the same time a white Volkswagen was heading in the same direction.

Police said that the driver of the Volkswagen made a u-turn to drive east along Finch Avenue at the same time that the motorcycle entered the road’s centre lane. The car struck the motorbike, police said.

The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police are asking local residents and drivers who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage to contact investigators.