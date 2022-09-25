Hydro worker suffers life-threatening injuries after electrocution near Wingham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a workplace injury after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:44 a.m. Sunday to Howick-Turnberry Road between Bok Line and Gilmour Line just east of Wingham.

A hydro worker had suffered life-threatening injuries from an apparent electrocution, OPP say. They were rushed to hospital.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified to assist with the investigation.

Howick-Turnberry Road remains closed between Bok Line and Gilmour Line.

Advertisement