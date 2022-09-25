Menu

Canada

Hydro worker suffers life-threatening injuries after electrocution near Wingham, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2022 4:20 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OPP are investigating a workplace injury after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:44 a.m. Sunday to Howick-Turnberry Road between Bok Line and Gilmour Line just east of Wingham.

Read more: London-area company fined $75k after worker permanently injured on the job

A hydro worker had suffered life-threatening injuries from an apparent electrocution, OPP say. They were rushed to hospital.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified to assist with the investigation.

Howick-Turnberry Road remains closed between Bok Line and Gilmour Line.

