Hydro worker suffers life-threatening injuries after electrocution near Wingham, Ont.

OPP are investigating a workplace injury after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say emergency crews responded around 10:44 a.m. Sunday to Howick-Turnberry Road between Bok Line and Gilmour Line just east of Wingham.
A hydro worker had suffered life-threatening injuries from an apparent electrocution, OPP say. They were rushed to hospital.
Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified to assist with the investigation.
Howick-Turnberry Road remains closed between Bok Line and Gilmour Line.
