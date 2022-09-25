Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 10:00 am
A motorcyclist died in a fatal collision with a car in the Dufferin Street and Gibson Street area on Saturday night. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist died in a fatal collision with a car in the Dufferin Street and Gibson Street area on Saturday night. Arlyn McAdorey

A motorbike rider has died following a collision that threw them under a bus in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Dufferin and Gibson streets on Saturday night.

A motorbike and car collided, with the motorcyclist reportedly thrown from the bike and under a bus, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, where the driver remained.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the call came at around 10:16 p.m.

A description of the motorbike rider or driver were not initially released by officials.

