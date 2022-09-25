Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

A motorbike rider has died following a collision that threw them under a bus in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Dufferin and Gibson streets on Saturday night.
A motorbike and car collided, with the motorcyclist reportedly thrown from the bike and under a bus, police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, where the driver remained.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the call came at around 10:16 p.m.
A description of the motorbike rider or driver were not initially released by officials.
