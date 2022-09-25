Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorbike rider has died following a collision that threw them under a bus in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Dufferin and Gibson streets on Saturday night.

A motorbike and car collided, with the motorcyclist reportedly thrown from the bike and under a bus, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, where the driver remained.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the call came at around 10:16 p.m.

A description of the motorbike rider or driver were not initially released by officials.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Dufferin St & Gibson St

– police o/s

– officers advised motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries, pronounced deceased o/s

– all involved parties remained o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures in immediate area

– expect delays#GO1863583

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2022