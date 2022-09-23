Police seize parts from $2.5 million in stolen vehicles found at alleged Burlington chop shop

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamiltonian is facing charges in a Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) probe into an alleged chop-shop operation in Burlington.

In a release, an HRPS spokesperson said the operation ran out of Empire Auto Parts on Brant Street where close to 70 stolen vehicles were identified through engines, transmissions, hoods and doors.

“Investigators with the assistance of Equite Association (formerly Insurance Bureau of Canada) have spent three days combing through the large two-story warehouse to identify stolen parts and vehicles,” police said about the Sept. 20 search of the business.

“The estimated value of parts seized is $350,000 and the value of the original stolen vehicles is more than $2.5 million.”

Seizures include 28 fully intact, high-end vehicle engines, 15 vehicle transmissions, 16 sets of vehicle doors, 19 vehicle hoods and a stolen skid steer (wheel loader).

View image in full screen Halton Police Investigators and Equite Association spent three days during Sept. 2022 combing through a large two-story warehouse in Burlington identifying stolen parts and vehicles. @HRPSBurl

The 43-year-old accused faces seven charges in all, including four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

