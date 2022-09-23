Police seek suspects in 2 break-ins at neighbouring Guelph businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating two break-ins at Dawson Road businesses that they say are connected.

Police say officers were first called to one near Speedvale Avenue West around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Store employees told investigators that several storage containers were broken into overnight.

A dozen tires were stolen, including some on rims.

Police say officers were later approached by an employee at a neighbouring business about another break-in there.

They were told that 10 full cans of gasoline were stolen.

Investigators went through video surveillance and determined that both break-ins were committed by the same suspects, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

They are looking for two males. They say one is six feet tall with a medium to large build, wearing a black jacket, a white Crooks and Castles hoodie, black pants, and black and white shoes.

The other is five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a blue denim shirt, camouflage pants, a black wide-brim hat and multi-coloured shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.