1 airlifted following head-on collision in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a head-on collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on County Road 8, just south of the 4th Line East near the village of Warkworth.

Northumberland OPP say one of the drivers suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

County Road 8 was closed between Burnbrae Road and Catchmore Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.