1 airlifted following head-on collision in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 8:23 am
Click to play video: 'Driver airlifted to Toronto-area hospital after Trent Hills head-on collision' Driver airlifted to Toronto-area hospital after Trent Hills head-on collision
A head on collision in Trent Hills Thursday evening sent one person to a Toronto area hospital by air ambulance. Emergency services were called to the collision on 4th Line East near County Road 8 just after 6:30 pm. OPP say one of the involved drivers was airlifted by Ornge to be treated for serious injuries. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash that totaled a pickup truck and a compact SUV. As of 9:30 p.m., county road 8 between Burnbrae Road and Catchmore Road is closed for the investigation.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a head-on collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on County Road 8, just south of the 4th Line East near the village of Warkworth.

Northumberland OPP say one of the drivers suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

County Road 8 was closed between Burnbrae Road and Catchmore Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

