Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kelowna’s Black Mountain Irrigation District issues upcoming water quality advisory

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 8:01 pm
Black Mountain Irrigation District says planned maintenance work later this month will result in a water quality advisory that will run Sept. 27 to around Oct. 5. View image in full screen
Black Mountain Irrigation District says planned maintenance work later this month will result in a water quality advisory that will run Sept. 27 to around Oct. 5. Global News

A water quality advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Kelowna.

On Thursday, Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) issued a precautionary advisory for its entire service area, saying maintenance work will take place later this month.

The work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 27, and will last two days. However, Black Mountain says the water quality advisory will be in effect until Oct. 5.

Read more: Golf course suing City of Kelowna, B.C. over hike in water fees

BMID says during the work period, water will have to bypass ultra-violet disinfection, which provides treatment for protozoa such as cryptosporidium and giardia.

“While water may not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine,” added BMID.

Story continues below advertisement

Black Mountain added that only when fully treated water (chlorination and ultra-violet disinfection) has dispersed throughout its entire system, and been tested, will the water quality advisory be rescinded.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Couple sues Metro Vancouver over dam discharge' Couple sues Metro Vancouver over dam discharge
Couple sues Metro Vancouver over dam discharge

During the water quality advisory, BMID says customers may wish to seek a higher level of protection by boiling their water for at least one minute before using it for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing Teeth
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing any food
  • Mixing baby formula
  • Making beverages or ice

Black Mountain is also requesting that its customers reduce their water usage on Sept. 27-28, especially those irrigating on those days.

Anyone with questions can contact the Black Mountain Irrigation District office at 250-765-5169.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford gets $62M to upgrade water system' Abbotsford gets $62M to upgrade water system
Abbotsford gets $62M to upgrade water system
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagHealth tagBoil Water tagwater quality advisory tagBlack Mountain Irrigation District tagBMID tagPrecautionary Water Advisory tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers