Kelowna’s Black Mountain Irrigation District issues upcoming water quality advisory

A water quality advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Kelowna.

On Thursday, Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) issued a precautionary advisory for its entire service area, saying maintenance work will take place later this month.

The work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 27, and will last two days. However, Black Mountain says the water quality advisory will be in effect until Oct. 5.

BMID says during the work period, water will have to bypass ultra-violet disinfection, which provides treatment for protozoa such as cryptosporidium and giardia.

“While water may not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine,” added BMID.

Black Mountain added that only when fully treated water (chlorination and ultra-violet disinfection) has dispersed throughout its entire system, and been tested, will the water quality advisory be rescinded.

During the water quality advisory, BMID says customers may wish to seek a higher level of protection by boiling their water for at least one minute before using it for:

Drinking

Brushing Teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing any food

Mixing baby formula

Making beverages or ice

Black Mountain is also requesting that its customers reduce their water usage on Sept. 27-28, especially those irrigating on those days.

Anyone with questions can contact the Black Mountain Irrigation District office at 250-765-5169.

