Man charged in connection with assault reported in Uxbridge, Ont.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of a fight on Brock Street West.

Officers found an apartment building that was on fire with the blaze “spreading to multiple units.”

“Numerous residents were displaced as a result of the fire damage,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted and is now investigating the blaze.

According to police, a male was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers allege he was assaulted. Police said the man was taken to a local area hospital.

Jake Houston, 28, of Uxbridge, has been charged with aggravated assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.