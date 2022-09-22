Saskatchewan man found safe and sound after missing for 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his mid-60s from Naicam, Sask., who has been missing since 2019 has been found.

Melfort RCMP said Charles Butler-Grace was located safe and sound.

No other details were given by RCMP, but they said in July 2019 that they believed he was hitchhiking towards Saskatoon or Alberta.

Naicam is roughly 180 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Before he was found, he was last seen on May 10, 2019.

— with files from David Giles

