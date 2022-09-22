Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan man found safe and sound after missing for 3 years

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 12:00 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
A missing Saskatchewan man was found safe and sound three years after he was reported missing. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man in his mid-60s from Naicam, Sask., who has been missing since 2019 has been found.

Melfort RCMP said Charles Butler-Grace was located safe and sound.

Read more: Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher

No other details were given by RCMP, but they said in July 2019 that they believed he was hitchhiking towards Saskatoon or Alberta.

Trending Stories

Naicam is roughly 180 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Before he was found, he was last seen on May 10, 2019.

— with files from David Giles

Click to play video: 'Sherri Papini sentenced for faking own kidnapping, misleading police for 4 years' Sherri Papini sentenced for faking own kidnapping, misleading police for 4 years
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagMissing tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMelfort RCMP tagHitchhiking tagNaicam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers