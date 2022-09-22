1 man injured, another in custody after stabbing at home in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man after a stabbing at a home in Cambridge late Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home near Dundas Street North and Chalmers Street North for an assault call shortly before 5 p.m.
Read more: Teen faces weapons charges after stabbing at park in Cambridge
Read More
Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Trending Stories
The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a 29-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
They say that the suspect and victim knew one another, but did not specify the relationship.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments