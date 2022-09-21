Menu

Traffic

One person is dead following crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:35 pm
Highway 12 closed both directions between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road in Tay Township for serious pickup vs dump truck crash. View image in full screen
Highway 12 closed both directions between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road in Tay Township for serious pickup vs dump truck crash. Via OPP_CR Twitter

Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment say the crash, which happened in the community north of Barrie, occurred at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road.

Read more: Police arrest Barrie, Ont. man for impaired driving in downtown core

Tay Township Fire Services, along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, were at the scene treating the drivers involved.

OPP have confirmed to Global News that one of the drivers involved in the crash has died. The status of the second driver is still unknown.

OPP say motorists should expect the roadway to be closed until late in the afternoon while they investigate the cause of the crash.

Neekaunis Road is currently being used as a detour around the crash scene, and traffic should consider using Vasey Road.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

