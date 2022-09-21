Forest City marks National Tree Day with 2,000 trees

Send this page to someone via email

While the leaves may be starting to change colour in the Forest City heading into the colder season, London, Ont., is giving away 2,000 trees to residents as part of city’s annual celebration of National Tree Day.

On Wednesday, until 7 p.m., residents can visit 555 Bathurst St. to choose from 12 different types of native trees while supplies last.

The types of available trees include native red maple, sugar maple, hackberry, paper birch, tulip tree, hazelnut, American sycamore, basswood, white spruce, white pine, serviceberry, and eastern redbud.

“The trees we plant today will leave a positive and lasting impact across London for years to come,” Mayor Ed Holder said.

Story continues below advertisement

“National Tree Day in the Forest City is a special celebration, and London’s urban forest continues to grow stronger thanks to the collective efforts of residents who plant, preserve and care for trees in the community.”

Today’s National Tree Day! To celebrate, we’re giving away 2,000 free trees for Londoners to plant at home. Learn more about picking up a tree today at https://t.co/6cR0M2OiTs #LdnOnt | #LdnOntClimateAction pic.twitter.com/TKxlm8tOSO — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) September 21, 2022

According to city officials, London plants approximately 5,000 trees each year with more than four million trees in the Forest City.

“Trees are an integral part of London’s response to climate change,” read the statement from the city.

“By selecting a free tree and planting it on private property, residents are helping London reach its tree canopy coverage goal of 34 per cent by 2065. London’s tree canopy coverage continues to increase and is currently at 26.8 per cent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can learn more about caring for new trees at london.ca/trees.

Those interested in obtaining a tree but require an accommodation are asked to call 519-661-5783.