Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after highway crash near Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on a Highway 103, near the merge to Highway 102, early Wednesday morning.

In a release, police say one driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be “life-threatening injuries.”

Police say Highway 103 is temporarily closed due to the collision.

The highway is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted to the Timberlea Village Parkway, Bayers Lake and St. Margarets Bay Road.

“The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time,” police said in the release.