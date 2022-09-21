Menu

Canada

Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after highway crash near Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 9:27 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 21' Global News Morning Halifax: September 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on a Highway 103, near the merge to Highway 102, early Wednesday morning.

In a release, police say one driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be “life-threatening injuries.”

Police say Highway 103 is temporarily closed due to the collision. View image in full screen
Police say Highway 103 is temporarily closed due to the collision. Eilish Bonang / Global News

The highway is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted to the Timberlea Village Parkway, Bayers Lake and St. Margarets Bay Road.

“The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time,” police said in the release.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
