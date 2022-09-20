Menu

Canada

Vehicle crashes through front of Hill Avenue business in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 7:02 pm
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, a vehicle crashed through the front door and window of a business on Hill Avenue in Regina. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, a vehicle crashed through the front door and window of a business on Hill Avenue in Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News

A car crashed through the front window and door of a business on Hill Avenue Tuesday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., crews responded to the incident and found two people in the vehicle.

Read more: Feds aim to table First Nations policing bill this fall after Saskatchewan stabbings

Regina Fire said when they arrived, they needed to open the doors of the vehicle as they couldn’t be opened from the inside. When they opened the doors, the driver and passenger were able to safely leave the vehicle with no injuries.

According to Regina Fire, the business will have to evaluate if there is any structural damage to the building. There were no injuries to people inside at the time of the crash.

It is currently believed the driver confused the gas pedal and brake and accelerated into the building.

While a “learner driver” sign could be seen on the back, it is currently unknown who was driving the vehicle as police conduct their investigation.

Other businesses on Hill Avenue remained open to the public.

No other details have been provided by police or fire on damage or if charges will be laid.

Click to play video: 'Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway' Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway
Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway
