Vehicle crashes through front of Hill Avenue business in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A car crashed through the front window and door of a business on Hill Avenue Tuesday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., crews responded to the incident and found two people in the vehicle.

Regina Fire said when they arrived, they needed to open the doors of the vehicle as they couldn’t be opened from the inside. When they opened the doors, the driver and passenger were able to safely leave the vehicle with no injuries.

Crews responded to a vehicle vs building incident at 10:10am. Firefighters extricated the occupants of the vehicle. They did not sustain any serious injuries. #YQR pic.twitter.com/jULWYnpbz2 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) September 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to Regina Fire, the business will have to evaluate if there is any structural damage to the building. There were no injuries to people inside at the time of the crash.

It is currently believed the driver confused the gas pedal and brake and accelerated into the building.

While a “learner driver” sign could be seen on the back, it is currently unknown who was driving the vehicle as police conduct their investigation.

Other businesses on Hill Avenue remained open to the public.

No other details have been provided by police or fire on damage or if charges will be laid.

1:53 Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway