Advance voting begins in Saskatoon Meewasin by-election

Voters in the Saskatchewan constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin can hit the by-election polls early, from Sept. 20-24, from noon to 8 p.m.

Advance voting stations are located at the YWCA at 510 25 St. E., the Saskatoon Meewasin Returning Office at 616 Duchess St., and the Rusty MacDonald Branch Library at 225 Primrose Dr.

Elections Saskatchewan said there are 12,292 registered voters for the area.

“Advance voting continues to be a favoured option for many voters,” said Michael Boda, chief electoral officer of Saskatchewan.

“In fact, in Saskatoon Meewasin in the 2020 general election, 44 per cent of the 7,221 ballots cast were done during the five days of advance voting. This option is open to any voter in Saskatoon Meewasin, and our election officials in Saskatoon are certainly ready for this week.”

Elections Saskatchewan received 270 vote by mail applications, with 63 vote by mail ballots having been returned so far.

Boda said workers will also be using technology as part of the modernization program.

“For the first time in a provincial electoral event, advance voting workers will use laptops instead of paper materials to do their work. This change will result in faster service for voters, a better working experience for election workers, and real-time data for registered political parties and candidates.”

To vote in this by-election, one must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, have lived in Saskatchewan for at least six months, and be a resident in the Saskatoon Meewasin constituency.

