Crime

RCMP identify Middle Sackville man as victim of August homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 9:54 am
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Halifax District RCMP major crime unit has identified the victim of a homicide that happened in late August, and is asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious van parked behind a strip mall on Highway 7 in East Preston around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30. When they arrived, officers discovered the body of a dead man.

Read more: RCMP investigating Halifax-area homicide after body found inside vehicle

In a release Tuesday, the RCMP identified the victim as 47-year-old Barry Angus Studley of Middle Sackville. According to Studley’s obituary, he was an entrepreneur with a passion for live music and hockey, and was “one of the biggest Montreal Canadians fans you could find.”

The RCMP said investigators are looking for information about where Studley may have been in the days leading up to Aug. 30. As well, police are asking for dashcam video taken in the 1900 block of Highway 7 between the evening of Aug. 29 and the morning of Aug. 30.

RCMP cruisers are seen at the East Preston Business Centre with police tape in the back of the building. View image in full screen
RCMP cruisers are seen at the East Preston Business Centre with police tape in the back of the building. Reynold Gregor / Global News

“Anyone with information regarding the victim’s whereabouts in the days prior to the murder, who has dashcam footage of the area, or has information on this incident, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-490-5020,” the release said.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

