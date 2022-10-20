Question and answer with the Peterborough mayoral candidates

Global News Peterborough recently asked the five mayoral candidates in Peterborough to answer some questions on issues facing the city and their outlook or position on topics.

Candidates vying for mayor are:

Henry Clarke

Jeff Leal

Brian Lumsden

Victor Kreuz

Stephen Wright

The municipal election is Oct. 24. Online voting opened on Oct. 1 and advance in-person polls are being held each Saturday leading up to the election.

The following are their written responses. Each question, we rotated the response order.

Job seeker

Why do you want the job as mayor of Peterborough? What do consider are your strengths?

Henry Clarke: City council is in need of leadership that can create a new vision for the city and a cooperative culture to bring it to life. My Quaker, government and military experience have provided me with the skills to bring people together in pursuit of common goals.

Jeff Leal: Because I believe I can make a positive difference in the lives of our community and its residents. This has been re-enforced by friends, neighbours and people I meet every day who have encouraged me to use the skills and knowledge I have developed in over thirty years serving the people of Peterborough to get things done.

I have experience as a city councillor, MPP, and provincial Cabinet Minister. These roles have given me first-hand insight as to how systems can and should work for the betterment of our residents. and what possibilities lie before us. I have developed good networks with leaders, innovative thinkers, and policy experts across the province, the country, and indeed, some internationally. I intend to engage these people, who represent all political stripes, to explore solutions to the complex problems that we collectively face.

In my view, being an effective mayor is fundamentally about appreciating and respecting the people you represent. I thoroughly enjoy engaging residents, learning their views and understanding their perspectives. I am a collaborative problem solver – I understand that most times the best solutions come from listening to multiple opinions. I intend to establish a culture where people feel confident in sharing their thoughts and ideas and, whether I agree or not, opinions will be valued.

I am committed to work with council to forge a collective vision to better our community and when necessary, to make the tough decisions. We must all focus on Building Our Tomorrow, Together.

Brian Lumsden: To give back to the community, to give back to Peterborough. I am truly grateful to be here and to have this opportunity. I know I have the experience and I know I can make a difference. I believe my unbiased position is critical when in the role as mayor; I am committed to doing what is right for the City of Peterborough.

Victor Kreuz: I am a distinct alternative to the other candidates with political backgrounds. I stand for the protection of green space, especially any bequests that have been made to the city. I stand for strong action against polluters, past and present. I stand against the sale or privatization of any publicly held assets. And for the city to keep any control over business and development, ‘red tape’ needs to be defended. However, a mechanism for addressing bureaucratic deficiencies and holdups in administering the ‘red tape’ needs to be created, one that allows council more power to inquire about and assess the bureaucracy – a mechanism that would protect the city from lawsuits when a bureaucrat takes offence.

Stephen Wright: We’re at a crossroads in the life of our great city. Our community is unlike any other anywhere in Ontario. I fell in love with this great city the moment I came here, our people, our natural beauty, and our sense of togetherness; that’s why I chose to make Peterborough my home more than two decades ago. It’s why I chose to put down roots and invest in our city.

My daughter is a Trent grad; my son attended Sir Stanford Fleming College. It’s why I’ve taken the honour and privilege of representing the hardworking families of Ward 5 so seriously, bringing an unwavering dedication to service, never forgetting the people who sent me to council. And it’s why I’m asking for the community’s support in this incredible journey I’m beginning to become Peterborough’s next mayor.

Future

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the next council?

Stephen Wright: We can’t prioritize just one issue. The social and economic issues facing our city are inextricably linked – taxes and transit, development and livability/affordability, housing and safe streets … My campaign platform recognizes the need to address these issues simultaneously to move the needle and bring about positive change for the city

Henry Clarke: The most pressing issue is to create the culture that permits all city councillors to flourish in a civil and cooperative working environment in order to improve our services to all residents and businesses.

Brian Lumsden: When I’m mayor, the most pressing issue will be to clean up George Street; first step, help find the right housing that is suitable at the right time for the homeless.

Victor Kreuz: I was going to say, the most pressing issue is homelessness. But perhaps the most pressing issue is that so many people do not realize that homelessness is an emergency, and not just an ‘eyesore’.

Jeff Leal: A top priority needs to be broadening the economic base of Peterborough in a fair and equitable manner and where growth benefits all residents.

The reality is that without a strong economy, anchored in appropriate economic growth, we will not be able to fully address the challenges we face as a community. Our ability to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, our ability to marshal the resources to combat drug poisoning and mental health addiction, our ability to address food insecurity and precarious employment, depends on our ability to grow the local economy, create jobs, and have the resources to invest in solutions.

I have a three-point approach to this:

A key component of my approach will be to revitalize the activities of PKED (Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development). During the pandemic, our focus appropriately turned to how to maintain and protect the businesses we had. However, now it is time to refresh our approach and aggressively market our community, not only within the province and the country, but also around the world. By refocusing existing financial resources, and if necessary, increasing resources, we should engage an external marketing individual to actively work outside of Peterborough with a mandate to attract new businesses to our area. Other strategies include lobbying the federal government for a control tower and a custom clearing house at the Peterborough airport to improve our position.

I am committed to work with Cavan Monaghan to secure for the city and the greater Peterborough region new employment lands. Such an agreement is fundamental to the success of not only the city, but of the county and the eight townships as well. I say this not as the larger city dictating to a smaller community what they must do but rather as an invitation to form a partnership – one whose objective will be to achieve an increased standard of living and an improved quality of life for all our citizens.

Such a partnership should be built on three key principles:

One, that the transfer of land to the city should involve fair and equitable compensation to Cavan Monaghan or any other jurisdiction impacted

Two, that the development of new employment lands includes the provision of municipal services that could benefit multiple jurisdiction

Three, that the development of the Peterborough airport should be simplified by vesting ownership and jurisdiction in the same entity

We need to help PKED attract businesses- that begins by making Peterborough an even more attractive place to live, work, play, and raise a family. That is why I am committed to:

Attracting new family doctors to Peterborough so that health care is not a barrier to locating here

Expanding, greening, and making more efficient local public transit

Building new recreational infrastructure so that families have an opportunity to enjoy life outside of work

Building accessible housing so that everyone has a decent place to live

Finally, we need to work with local organizations like the new Canadian Centre to highlight Peterborough as a preferred location for inbound immigration. Every year thousands of talented individuals choose Canada and Ontario as a new home. I want them to see Peterborough as a destination of choice so that their talents will not only benefit them and their families but also the whole of the greater Peterborough community.

Downtown

Do you think the city’s downtown is healthy and successful? If so, how do you plan to maintain that? If not, what should be changed or improved?

Victor Kreuz: I want to help the downtown shine like the jewel that it is, a jewel which is now hidden by a hideous tarnish that reflects our health crisis – the bandage solutions to homelessness, poverty, poor mental health, and addiction, and the desperate shortage of doctors and other health care professionals

Stephen Wright: There are specific changes we could make to enhance the downtown for both business owners and residents:

Improved transit, cycling and pedestrian pathway options to make the downtown core more easily accessible, increasing the number of shoppers and other visitors.

More affordable downtown housing to increase residential density and also provide places for our homeless population to live.

While the continued presence of police within business areas will be essential to reducing vandalism, shoplifting and break-ins, these negative behaviours will also be reduced by increased consumer traffic on our streets and sidewalks. Increasing residential spaces downtown, for example, will bring more people downtown. More eyes in the neighbourhood will ultimately reduce criminal activities.

Henry Clarke:

The downtown needs improvement. I would:

Create a new level of cooperation among the agencies that provide services to our most vulnerable, particularly in the downtown;

Support the hiring of ten new police officers and support staff;

Double the number of street teams helping street people;

Bring forward measures to increase housing in the downtown to increase eyes on the street for safety and a growing customer base for businesses located there;

Take new steps to increase the cleanliness and attractiveness of the downtown;

Review and improve downtown lighting;

Increase public presence in the downtown through more community events;

Work with the MPP to deal more effectively with the interrelated issues of homelessness, mental health and illegal drugs.

Jeff Leal: Our downtown core has many tremendous natural and built assets. Our downtown is situated on an historic and picturesque waterway; parks have been created adjacent to our commercial areas and trails and walking paths, and not just roads, bring people to and from our downtown core.

We also have fantastic restaurants, excellent arts facilities, specialized medical facilities, and great shopping in locally owned shops and boutiques. People continue to live in Peterborough’s downtown core. My vision is to facilitate the creation of a unique and vibrant downtown, where there is a healthy mix of commercial, residential, and recreational activities and one where people aspire to live, shop, and have fun.

That vision is not yet our reality.

The Covid pandemic has exacerbated poverty, homelessness, and mental health, the impact of which is seen every day on the streets of downtown Peterborough. Our community partners need more resources to address these challenges and to provide individuals the support that they need to live with good health and dignity.

Security concerns also manifest themselves and we need to provide City police with the resources they need to keep people safe – including using new provincial funding for deploying security cameras. A component of revitalizing our downtown core should be the development and construction of a new entertainment/multi use sports complex anchoring new accommodation, hospitality, and retail facilities. Many communities have successfully used similar investments to revitalize their downtown core – two examples are St Catherines and Guelph.

As your Mayor, I would encourage Council to evaluate all practical options to revitalize our downtown as we move forward in a strategic, comprehensive direction.

Brian Lumsden: For the person who thought up this question, do you live in Peterborough? Are you referring to the diesel smell coming off of Jackson Creek, or the mental health associated with the needle garbage bins? What I would like to see improved is the integrity of the local media, ‘there is nothing higher than the truth’

Housing

The city currently has a 10-year housing and homeless plan. Is it working or adequate? If not, what else can be done to address chronic homelessness and improve affordable housing in the city? (Responses were submitted before Mayor Diane Therrien declared a state of emergency on housing and homelessness on Oct. 14).

Brian Lumsden: I’m going to take (Coun.) Andrew Beamer’s word for it: Mr. Beamer has been on the council for 12 years; and for the last four year he was the Deputy Mayor. He states in his re-election flyer that he wants to “Develop a strong plan for the creation of new housing units and homes; and, New and improved initiatives for housing affordability.” Based on what Andrew is saying, the current plan is not working and new one is needed. The wait time on the list for affordable housing is fifteen years; the list is the problem. I will be dealing with this housing issue and homelessness on Oct. 5 and I will be providing specific details regarding some projects.

Victor Kreuz: The city needs to retain and acquire land, oversee development, and retain control and entitlement to all benefits. And we need more shovels in the ground, sooner.

Stephen Wright: We need to correct our current imbalance in housing options. Our development and approval process must be streamlined to effectively reflect the balanced growth of when we build, what we build, and how we build as our population grows. To meet these challenges, I would establish a Seniors and Housing Task Force that reports to the mayor’s office. I would also establish a reverse property tax system, recognizing that taxes must be increased to pay for services.

I would examine zoning bylaws encouraging the construction of new infill housing within the City’s built-up area. Peterborough needs to grow upwards and not just continue to grow outwards by building more car-dependent suburbs on valuable farmland. Through a reduction in development charges, I would promote the incentivization of building of smaller, more affordable houses for first-time home buyers. I would also incentivize the construction of more rental properties. And I would support the development of tiny homes projects with wrap-around services for our most vulnerable citizens.

Henry Clarke: I am the founder of Homegrown Homes an innovative, award winning not for profit housing corporation, the driving force behind the Warming Room, and Council’s co-chair on housing. I support the current plan, but it requires substantially more determination and resources:

Move forward with the new municipal services corporation to increase the supply of many new units of affordable housing;

Create new efficiencies to speed up the planning and development process for housing, including affordable housing;

Increase the city’s promotion of secondary suites such as basement apartments, granny flats and tiny homes;

Take it as my personal responsibility to advocate for additional funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Jeff Leal: I recognize that the County and City of Peterborough have a detailed plan for housing and to end homelessness by 2029. This framework contains several components to achieve stated goals and it outlines a timeline for goal completion. In looking at the overall goal and the completion rate to date, I recognize that Covid and related supply chain issues have undoubtedly constrained construction. I believe that as the impact of the pandemic lessens, it is appropriate to look at constructive ways to accelerate the goals outlined in the report

In addition to the current plan, I will:

Create Service Peterborough for Housing- a one-stop multifaceted centre for developers to apply, process, and expedite approvals in the Planning Department

Build additional affordable homes by leveraging the equity in the city’s social housing stock

Appoint qualified housing industry individuals to Peterborough Housing Corporation and the newly-proposed Government Business Enterprise

Assess city zoning by-laws to determine the viability of more secondary units and small-scale residential units etc.

Provide a full-service low barrier shelter in a suitable location.

Evaluate the prospect of tiny homes, container homes, and other options to provide safe homes where people can live with dignity.

Opioid crisis

Health officials continue to issue alerts about opioid poisonings and report deaths in the city. While many support programs are funded provincially, what can you do on a municipal level to help address the crisis?

Jeff Leal: Last year, there were 44 suspected overdose deaths in Peterborough City and County, this tragic loss is heart-wrenching. Opioid poisoning impacts people from all social backgrounds and income levels, manifests itself in all our neighbourhoods and is a reality with no regard for a person’s background or education. Sadly, the trend is continuing in 2022, in fact, as recently as September 14, Peterborough Public Health issued a Drug Poisoning Alert.

As Mayor, my priority is to keep people alive. I will work with community partners, including those with lived experience, to ensure they have appropriate municipal resources to treat and care for people impacted by drug poisoning. I will advocate with senior levels of government to establish local Detox facilities and treatment beds.

Brian Lumsden: It’s not what I can do: it’s what WE must do. We must come together, on all levels and help one another during this crisis. I will be going further in to this topic on Oct. 3 for the Rotary Club debate.

Victor Kreuz: I would like to see Peterborough seek to be “a centre of excellence” in the research and treatment of these human crises, which might attract health care practitioners interested in this field, but others as well, who could see that Peterborough is taking care of its problems.

Stephen Wright: We must build and strengthen our relationship with the Ontario government to provide solutions that fit our local situation. While we will need the continued support of our law enforcement services, we are not going to be able to arrest our way out of the current addiction crisis. The city needs reliable funding partners to continue to respond to this ongoing health care problem.

Henry Clarke:

Urge the provincial government to strengthen its actions on the root cause of addiction, including poverty reduction;

Continue to support the Consumption and Treatment Services site;

Provide greater attention to the provision of Naloxone and the training of its administrators;

Implement a further expansion of the crisis intervention team;

Create dedicated attention to needle recovery and disposal;

Improve our emergency communication of spikes in overdoses and the presence of tainted drugs;

National action to stem the production and importation of non-prescription opioids.

Urge the funding of a treatment centre to help get people off of these drugs.

We must provide police with the resources to stop criminals who try to profit from the drug addiction of others and when necessary to keep residents safe.

Transportation

How would you assess the city’s current transportation system? What will you do to help improve the system?

Henry Clarke: Our road system requires improvement in the functioning of arterial roads, particularly in relation to the development of new residential communities in the north end. The standard of road conditions is a persistent complaint; I will review ways to increase the resources available for road improvements.

I support a reassessment of the COVID-related routing changes made to our public transit system:

Return to routes that improve convenience and the efficiency of connections for all passengers;

Maintain a better balance between the specific needs of Trent and Fleming students on one hand, and all other passengers on the other.

Maintain an affordable fare system as a means of maintaining and improving ridership.

Jeff Leal: During this campaign period, I have heard many concerns about the changes to the transportation system that were made due to the Covid pandemic. While necessary at the time, it is now time to evaluate the changes and address the issues. Our route system must be senior friendly, support our student use, and be efficient. Because our Canadian climate has extreme temperatures and can produce massive amounts of snow, seniors need to have the ability to transfer buses in a safe, temperature-controlled area. For this reason, I will be revisiting the previous hub and spoke system with modifications. I also propose that the upload of the bus GPS systems be accelerated so that riders can access the exact location of the bus for which they are waiting. I also want to gradually replace our fleet with electric vehicles- we must do our part to address climate change.

Brian Lumsden: Transportation is a huge topic, whether it is the public transit, road works, highway extensions, airport development, or the long talked about train route. I have heard a lot of concerns about the new changes to the transit and potential projects. Development is crucial and organic growth is ideal, if a project makes sense then it will get done. My duty as mayor will be to make sure that all concerns are voiced and heard; that all facts are presented; that all deals are fair and reasonable; and that, the City of Peterborough reaps the greatest benefit.

Victor Kreuz: Public transit needs to change to connect as much of the city as possible directly to the downtown, but also provide for ring routes. I want to see speed limits reduced in key areas, especially downtown, and photo radar deployed as much as possible. Photo radar would deter speeders, and generate revenues. Some European jurisdictions assess fines based on income/assets, so that wealthy people are more seriously deterred, and more revenue is generated.

Stephen Wright: Thinking beyond the next four years, the city needs to implement an urban re-design process whereby we move away from car-centric development by building new suburbs that take away valuable farmland. We need to move toward building more density on land that is already serviced with roads, sidewalks, water and sewers. Another long-term planning action that would support such a re-design process would be to raise the zoning limits for the maximum number of floors in core development areas as identified in the Official Plan.

In terms of addressing short-term issues over the next four years, the city needs to improve cycling infrastructure by building more trails and by putting the plowing of these trails a top priority during and after snowstorms. Walking infrastructure also needs to be improved by repairing buckled sidewalks. We also need to re-invest in a reliable public transit system and a bus route system based on consumer input.

Crime

City police report an increase in crime and more violent acts including shootings. How concerned are you and what can you do as mayor to help address the situation?

Stephen Wright: While the continued presence of police within business areas will be essential to reducing vandalism, shoplifting and break-ins, these negative behaviours will also be reduced by increased consumer traffic on our streets and sidewalks. Increasing residential spaces downtown, for example, will bring more people downtown. More eyes in the neighbourhood will ultimately reduce criminal activities.

Henry Clarke: There is a growing concern that crime typically focused on the downtown has expanded to other portions of the city, much of which is related to issues of addiction and poverty.

I support the hiring of 10 new police officers and support staff;

will work with the Police Services Board to increase our response to criminal activity generated from locations outside of the city;

I will advance a community culture that urges people to be vigilant in support of their neighbours and neighbourhoods.

Jeff Leal: The Peterborough Police are reporting a recent increase in crime rate and an increase in the severity index, both are very troubling. Our police are requesting an increase in resources to have the capacity to do their job more effectively. We also need to increase funding to our community partners so they can assist the police by implementing proactive measures with our vulnerable populations and offer support post crisis.

Brian Lumsden: I will work with and cooperate with the police department on every level.

Victor Kreuz: I would encourage consultation with Hamilton, where police work with partners trained in health and social work, leading to less incarceration. Providing access to treatment (including safe drugs and spaces to safely use) would reduce crime related to desperate, angry impulses. And how many prostitutes would then still need to stand on street corners to get what they need?

Municipal relations

How would you rate the city’s relationship with surrounding municipalities? What needs to be done to spur further development and economic growth together?

Victor Kreuz: Based on what I’ve heard and read, my rating would be a failing grade. I would like to improve that rating, by speaking clearly about whatever particular issue is at stake, because that is something lacking now.

Stephen Wright: The city needs to restart the dialogue with neighbouring townships about acquiring additional employment lands. I would also establish partnership committees with representation from First Nations communities and the city to examine how our respective governments can collaborate on the development of shared solutions to common problems such as public transportation, economic development and social services.

Henry Clarke: Our record is very poor and requires immediate attention. The answer lies in a return to civil and cooperative relationship building; a determination to improve the frequency and quality of our communication with the county and townships; and a new level of respect for township needs and interests.

Jeff Leal: As a former MPP, I enjoyed productive and collaborative relationships with the eight municipalities that constitute Peterborough County, the City of Peterborough, and the federal government. In the 1990’s, I was the Chair of the first Joint Services Committee of the City of Peterborough and County of Peterborough overseeing housing, social services, and EMS services. I believe that when one takes a respectful approach in dealing with other governments, positive results are always possible.

As Mayor I will work with area municipalities to pursue objectives that work for all our residents and that contribute to the economic and social well-being of the entire region.

As I said in my economic platform, to spur economic growth, I will negotiate with Cavan Monaghan. We need to work hand-in-hand for the betterment of our area. Let me be clear, Peterborough cannot be the larger City dictating to a smaller community what they must do, but rather offer an invitation to form a partnership – one whose objective is to achieve an increased standard of living and an improved quality of life for all our citizens. Such a partnership should be built on three key principles: 1) that the transfer of land to the city should involve fair and equitable compensation to Cavan Monaghan or any other jurisdiction impacted, 2) that the development of new employment lands includes the provision of municipal services that could benefit multiple jurisdictions, and 3) that the development of the Peterborough airport should be simplified by vesting ownership and jurisdiction in the same entity.

Brian Lumsden: Based on the current mayor’s (Diane Therrien) foul language it’s no wonder we have poor relations with other municipalities. As soon as the city is under new management relationships cross all levels will improve. On Oct. 6 I will be addressing this issue with the Chamber of Commerce.

City council voting

If you could reverse any decision made by a previous city council (including the current one), what would it be and why?

Brian Lumsden: Why are you wasting my time asking this question? We don’t live in the world of ifs and buts; I’ll have to work with what’s already happened.

Victor Kreuz: If I could reverse one decision, I would stop the desecration of Morrow Park.

Stephen Wright: The sales of PDI (Peterborough Distribution Inc.)

Henry Clarke: My focus is always forward looking; I do not look back on previous council decisions.

Jeff Leal: Hindsight is always 20/20 but rarely serves much purpose. It has been my experience that decisions made by previous councils, of which I was a member, were based on best evidence and data available at the time. My goal is to focus on the future, not relitigate the past- so that collectively we can Build Our Tomorrow Together.

The $1-million question

If someone gave you a $1-million grant to use for the city in any way you wanted, what would you do with the funds and why?

Jeff Leal: There are many priorities where one could spend $1 million however, I believe that the money would be best spent at this time in specialized housing. Everyone deserves a roof over their heads in a safe environment. I am open to a wide variety of options such as tiny houses and container homes. I also believe that we should build on the success of Habitat for Humanity. Finally, I believe for our most vulnerable, such as those living with Autism, we should emulate the Casa de Angelae model so that families know that their loved ones are cared for and safe.

Brian Lumsden: Again, why are you wasting my time asking this question? We don’t live in the world of ifs and buts; I will be seeking out those million dollar grants. The City of Peterborough will benefit from my investment experience and banking connections.

Victor Kreuz: I would use the money to establish a ‘tiny home’ construction enterprise, building on the great work of PATH (Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes).

Stephen Wright: I would establish an intergenerational program that would allow and establish a mentorship program between our youth and seniors in the community.

Henry Clarke: I would invest the funds in the creation of our next major city park, similar to Jackson Park and Nichols Oval. This would create a natural heritage park for our city for generations to come.

***

