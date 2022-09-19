Menu

Canada

Chetamon wildfire near Jasper ‘being held’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire' Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire
WATCH (Sept. 15): In less than two weeks, the town of Jasper lost at least $10 million in revenue because of the Chetamon wildfire. That's the estimate from the community's tourism sector, which hopes business owners can bounce back from the fire that caused big troubles for the town. Morgan Black has more.

The Chetamon wildfire near Jasper, Alta., isn’t expected to grow any further and is now classified as being held.

The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Sept. 1, damaged power lines and caused a power outage to Jasper for a couple of weeks. After being on intermittent generator power, ATCO was able to restore the transmission power system on Sept. 15.

Read more: Power restored to Jasper while Chetamon wildfire remains active

As of Sunday, a new incident management team took over to relieve the previous team working on fire suppression efforts.

As of Monday, Parks Canada has 93 firefighting personnel and five helicopters dedicated to the Chetamon wildfire.

Click to play video: 'Perimeter of Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park holding' Perimeter of Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park holding
Perimeter of Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park holding – Sep 11, 2022

“Due to lower temperatures and more rain in the forecast, the wildfire continues to be held, with no further growth expected outside of predetermined boundaries,” a Sunday update said.

“There is no risk to communities at this time.”

The fire activity slowed, officials said, and the focus is turning now to extinguishing hot spots along the perimeter.

“This important work will help reduce the risk of any remaining fire burning underground and popping up again in the winter or spring,” Parks Canada said.

Read more: Jasper faces more than $10M loss in revenue due to Chetamon wildfire

The cooler conditions have given fire personnel access to new areas of the fire.

Over the next few weeks, crews will also be removing equipment such as pumps and hoses, as well as assess and address dead or damaged trees that could pose risks along roads and trails.

Click to play video: 'Rain, cooler temperatures help with Chetamon wildfire battle in Jasper National Park' Rain, cooler temperatures help with Chetamon wildfire battle in Jasper National Park
Rain, cooler temperatures help with Chetamon wildfire battle in Jasper National Park – Sep 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
