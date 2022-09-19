Chetamon wildfire near Jasper ‘being held’

Send this page to someone via email

The Chetamon wildfire near Jasper, Alta., isn’t expected to grow any further and is now classified as being held.

The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Sept. 1, damaged power lines and caused a power outage to Jasper for a couple of weeks. After being on intermittent generator power, ATCO was able to restore the transmission power system on Sept. 15.

As of Sunday, a new incident management team took over to relieve the previous team working on fire suppression efforts.

As of Monday, Parks Canada has 93 firefighting personnel and five helicopters dedicated to the Chetamon wildfire.

“Due to lower temperatures and more rain in the forecast, the wildfire continues to be held, with no further growth expected outside of predetermined boundaries,” a Sunday update said.

“There is no risk to communities at this time.”

The fire activity slowed, officials said, and the focus is turning now to extinguishing hot spots along the perimeter.

“This important work will help reduce the risk of any remaining fire burning underground and popping up again in the winter or spring,” Parks Canada said.

The cooler conditions have given fire personnel access to new areas of the fire.

Over the next few weeks, crews will also be removing equipment such as pumps and hoses, as well as assess and address dead or damaged trees that could pose risks along roads and trails.

