Quebec Liberal leader faces questions about her political future on campaign trail

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.

Anglade told reporters in Montreal on Monday that she plans to stay on as Liberal leader after the Oct. 3 election — but she said that’s because her party will win.

Recent polls have put the Liberals more than 20 percentage points behind the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party, and the numbers indicate that Anglade’s own Montreal riding is a three-way race.

Anglade says a Liberal candidate whose paperwork was rejected by Élections Québec is continuing to campaign and that the party will be challenging the refusal in Superior Court.

CAQ Leader and Premier François Legault, meanwhile, has said the election is a two-way race between his centre-right party and left-wing Québec solidaire.

But Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime says Legault wants to frame the election as a race between the CAQ and Québec solidaire because the premier sees the left-wing party as the weakest.