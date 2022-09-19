Peterborough municipal candidates’ election signs reported stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say 10 municipal election campaign signs were recently reported stolen.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an online report was submitted claiming 10 municipal candidates’ signs of varying sizes had been stolen from the corner of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Police say officers on the weekend investigated but there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with any charges.”

On Monday police reminded the public it is a criminal offence to either damage or steal an election sign.

“Stealing an election sign is considered theft and damaging a sign is considered criminal mischief,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about any incidents involving election signs is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates vying for mayor include:

Henry Clarke

Stephen Wright

Jeff Leal

Brian Lumsden

Victor Kruez

The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:

Otonabee Ward:

Lesley Parnell (incumbent)

Kevin Duguay

Chanté White

Eleanor Underwood

Nathan Russell-Meharry

Monaghan Ward:

Jeff Westlake

Matt Crowley

Charmaine Magumbe

Lyle Saunders

Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)

Tom Wigglesworth

Town Ward:

Dean Pappas (incumbent)

Alex Bierk

Brian Christoph

Joy Lachica

Vickie Ann Karikas

Asburnham Ward:

Gary Baldwin (incumbent)

Keith Riel (incumbent)

Andrew MacGregor

Northcrest Ward

Dave Haacke

Carlotta James

Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)

Shauna Kingston

Aldo Andreoli

Karen Grant

Advertisement