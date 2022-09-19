Peterborough municipal candidates’ election signs reported stolen: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say 10 municipal election campaign signs were recently reported stolen.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, an online report was submitted claiming 10 municipal candidates’ signs of varying sizes had been stolen from the corner of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.
Police say officers on the weekend investigated but there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with any charges.”
On Monday police reminded the public it is a criminal offence to either damage or steal an election sign.
“Stealing an election sign is considered theft and damaging a sign is considered criminal mischief,” police said.
Anyone with information about any incidents involving election signs is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates vying for mayor include:
- Henry Clarke
- Stephen Wright
- Jeff Leal
- Brian Lumsden
- Victor Kruez
The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:
Otonabee Ward:
- Lesley Parnell (incumbent)
- Kevin Duguay
- Chanté White
- Eleanor Underwood
- Nathan Russell-Meharry
Monaghan Ward:
- Jeff Westlake
- Matt Crowley
- Charmaine Magumbe
- Lyle Saunders
- Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)
- Tom Wigglesworth
Town Ward:
- Dean Pappas (incumbent)
- Alex Bierk
- Brian Christoph
- Joy Lachica
- Vickie Ann Karikas
Asburnham Ward:
- Gary Baldwin (incumbent)
- Keith Riel (incumbent)
- Andrew MacGregor
Northcrest Ward
- Dave Haacke
- Carlotta James
- Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)
- Shauna Kingston
- Aldo Andreoli
- Karen Grant
