Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough municipal candidates’ election signs reported stolen: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 11:41 am
Peterborough police say candidates' election signs were reported stolen in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say candidates' election signs were reported stolen in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road. File

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say 10 municipal election campaign signs were recently reported stolen.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an online report was submitted claiming 10 municipal candidates’ signs of varying sizes had been stolen from the corner of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Police say officers on the weekend investigated but there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with any charges.”

Read more: 5 candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Peterborough

On Monday police reminded the public it is a criminal offence to either damage or steal an election sign.

“Stealing an election sign is considered theft and damaging a sign is considered criminal mischief,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about any incidents involving election signs is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trending Stories

Candidates vying for mayor include:

  • Henry Clarke
  • Stephen Wright
  • Jeff Leal
  • Brian Lumsden
  • Victor Kruez

The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:

Otonabee Ward:

  • Lesley Parnell (incumbent)
  • Kevin Duguay
  • Chanté White
  • Eleanor Underwood
  • Nathan Russell-Meharry

Monaghan Ward:

  • Jeff Westlake
  • Matt Crowley
  • Charmaine Magumbe
  • Lyle Saunders
  • Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)
  • Tom Wigglesworth

Town Ward:

  • Dean Pappas (incumbent)
  • Alex Bierk
  • Brian Christoph
  • Joy Lachica
  • Vickie Ann Karikas

Asburnham Ward:

  • Gary Baldwin (incumbent)
  • Keith Riel (incumbent)
  • Andrew MacGregor

Northcrest Ward 

  • Dave Haacke
  • Carlotta James
  • Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)
  • Shauna Kingston
  • Aldo Andreoli
  • Karen Grant
Click to play video: 'Peterborough and surrounding area closes nominations for municipal race' Peterborough and surrounding area closes nominations for municipal race
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagMunicipal Election tagelection signs tagPeterborough Election tagPeterborough municipal election tagsign theft tagPeterborough election signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers