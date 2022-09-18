Annual Cops for Kids Ride cycles into Kelowna on 10th day of journey

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Cops for Kids Ride cycled into Kelowna on Sunday after a long journey through southern B.C.

Each year, Southeast District RCMP officers and supporting enforcement agencies spend ten days cycling from Kelowna to Cranbrook, before returning back through Kamloops and Vernon to Kelowna.

The ride raises money and awareness for children facing illness, disability, or traumatic crises within southeastern B.C.

Twenty-six riders from South Okanagan took part in the ride, including six from Penticton.

Penticton RCMP Cst. Liz Vant Erve has ridden with the team since 2018 and said this ride is a “feel-good experience to remember.”

“A career in law enforcement doesn’t always provide these rewards when we’re going to calls each day, but Cops for Kids is a reminder that we are really making a difference for the kids who need us in our communities,” said Cst. Vant Erve.

Each rider had to provide their own bike, train on their own time, volunteer at community events, and fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate.

“We train and fundraise all year, looking forward to the annual Cops for Kids Ride,” said Cst. Vant Erve.

“Once we’re out on the road, we meet the nicest folks who thank us for our service, waving to the team as we ride through town, or even providing us with either a hot meal or a donation for the kids who are relying on our efforts.”

Meanwhile, over the past 10 days, teams across the province stopped in communities to meet with the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.

