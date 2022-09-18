Kingston, Ont., Terry Fox Run returns in-person

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday was a big day in Kingston, Ont., as the Terry Fox Run returned in-person for the first time since 2019.

It was a welcome return to the cancer research and awareness event. People were able to gather together at Lake Ontario Park and organizers said they were thrilled.

“It’s been great to see the community come back out in person in honour of Terry Fox,” said Kristi Murphy, run organizer for the Kingston Terry Fox Run.

After registering, participants could run or walk either two kilometres or four kilometres.

The Singh family joined in together, like so many others, for a cause that is close to their hearts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most recently my sister who lives in Dubai was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been a tremendous warrior in fighting it, so we’re kind of here representing her,” said Ekta Singh, a mother of two.

A dreary forecast wasn’t enough to deter the participants.

As they hit the pavement, there were plenty of encouraging voices on the sidelines.

Heading up to the event, the Kingston Terry Fox Run was able to raise $12,000 through online donations, nearly half of their $30,000 goal.

Murphy says that despite the economic hardships of the pandemic, generosity has never run out.

“Every year people have really stepped up to the plate and made it count where it needed to,” she said.

Although the event ended on Sunday Murphy says online donations for the Terry Fox Run will remain open for another few weeks.