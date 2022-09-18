Hamilton police investigating after 24-year-old man shot ‘multiple’ times

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot “multiple” times on Saturday morning at Mint Restaurant and Lounge.

Hamilton police said the incident occurred at 200 Centennial Parkway North at around 3:30 a.m. when officers received reports shots had been fired.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was in stable condition and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are appealing to the public for information. Anyone who can assist with the inquiry is asked to contact Detective Poustie by calling 905-546-2920 or contacting Crime Stoppers.