Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to be shown at over 100 cinemas, parks, cathedrals in Britain

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 17, 2022 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: Trudeau, leaders of the Commonwealth realm meet with King Charles III' Queen Elizabeth death: Trudeau, leaders of the Commonwealth realm meet with King Charles III
King Charles III met leaders of the Commonwealth realm at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday ahead of the late queen's state funeral, which is likely to be one of the biggest ceremonial events ever held in Britain. King Charles separately held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Queen Elizabeth‘s state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday.

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV and Sky, the culture department said in a statement.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s death upended the debut of new U.K. PM Liz Truss. Here’s why

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world are expected at the funeral of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

The government has declared a public holiday for the funeral and it could command a higher audience than seen for other major events from recent British history including Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, the 2012 London Olympics and royal weddings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Admission to the cinema screenings is free with many of the screenings already at capacity, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau signs Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences' Trudeau signs Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences
Trudeau signs Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for hours this week to pay their respects at Elizabeth’s coffin, which is lying in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday.

© 2022 Reuters
Queen Elizabeth tagQueen Elizabeth II tagqueen elizabeth death tagQueen Elizabeth II death tagqueen elizabeth dead tagqueen elizabeth funeral tagQueen Elizabeth II Funeral tagfuneral queen elizabeth tagfuneral queen elizabeth II tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers