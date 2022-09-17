Menu

Sports

Thousands gather for tenth annual ‘Under Armour Eastside 10K’ run

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 5:04 pm
More than 2,600 runners assembled in Vancouver for a 10 kilometre run, Saturday morning. View image in full screen
More than 2,600 runners assembled in Vancouver for a 10 kilometre run, Saturday morning. Global News

The annual Under Armour Eastside 10K run returned for its tenth iteration early Saturday morning after a two-year pandemic pause.

More than 2,600 runners hit the pavement at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, beginning their journey near Vancouver’s Woodward’s Building, making their way through the Gastown and Strathcona neighbourhoods.

This year participants are encouraged to fundraise or donate to one of four partner charities — the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Contributing to Lives of Inner City Kids, PHS Community Services Society, or the Urban Native Youth Association.

The run is organized by the Canada Running Series, a company that hosts running events across Canada in hopes to raise funds for local charities.

“This race was set up for this community and to support this community,” said Ryan Chilibeck, a Canada Running Series spokesperson.

“The charities that we work with are based out of this community. They have been really supportive and patient.”

Participants in Saturday’s race span from across Canada and as far away as Switzerland.

