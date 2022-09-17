Menu

Canada

South Korean president to talk trade, security and energy during Canada visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 10:35 am
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden says Putin's 'brutal war' highlights need to protect supply chains
President Biden addressed an audience at a Samsung facility in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Friday. He spoke about the strong ties between the United States and South Korea. Biden added that "Putin's brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine has further spotlighted the need to secure our critical supply chains." – May 20, 2022

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to discuss trade and security issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a scheduled visit to Canada next week.

Yoon is to visit Toronto and Ottawa on Sept. 22 and 23 in what Trudeau’s office says is his first bilateral visit abroad since he was elected in March.

A statement says Trudeau is to meet with Yoon while he is in Ottawa.

Trudeau plans to discuss ways the two countries can strengthen their trade relationship by working more closely on energy, including electric vehicle batteries and critical minerals, and supply chains.

The two are also set to talk about regional security issues on the Korean Peninsula, such as monitoring of North Korean maritime activities.

Also on the agenda are discussions that are expected to see the two leaders continue condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reaffirming their support for the Ukrainian people.

South Korea sees at least 11 deaths amid historic flooding
South Korea sees at least 11 deaths amid historic flooding – Aug 11, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
