Football-filled weekend at Mosaic Stadium as CFL, CJFL and U Sports hit the field

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a perfect time to be a football fan in Saskatchewan as CFL, U Sports and CJFL all hit Mosaic Stadium this weekend.

The inaugural “Football Weekend in Saskatchewan” was announced as a collaboration between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Regina Thunder and the University of Regina Rams.

The event begins Friday night when the Roughriders take on the Edmonton Elks and try to improve their record to 7-7 after losing back-to-back games to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Next up on the football-filled schedule is the Regina Thunder game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Thunder remain undefeated this season and face off against their provincial rivals the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hilltops will be looking to come out on top this week after losing to the Thunder 29-21 in overtime on Sept. 10.

And the football at Mosaic doesn’t stop there. At 7 p.m., the University of Regina Rams battle the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in the U Prairie Challenge. The Rams and Huskies both come into the game with 2-0 records.

“Especially me being a Regina kid who decided to go up north up to Saskatoon, it was always a special game on the schedule,” Riders offensive lineman Evan Johnson said. “Getting to play against my hometown team and we just loved taking it to them as best we could.”

The rivalry is one that Saskatchewan has dominated in recent memory. Dating back to the 2013 season, the Huskies have won 10 of their 12 meetings against the Rams.

Read more: Roughriders collegiate rivalries renewed ahead of football weekend in Saskatchewan

“It’s pretty hostile, I remember when I was playing there were pre-game fights and always some jawing going back and forth,” Roughriders receiver Mitchell Picton recalls of his time playing for the Rams. “It was a nasty rivalry and always an exciting game to play in, hopefully the boys are ready.”

In between the Thunder and Rams game, Confederation Park will jost a U of R Alumni tailgate party from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The event will feature games, food, giveaways as well as a performance by singer and rapper Roy Wood$ on the Original 16 stage.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Mitchell Picton and Dan Clark will be available to sign autographs during the event. A performance from country artist Justin LaBrash is expected during the halftime show.

Ticket bundles for the inaugural Football Weekend in Saskatchewan can be found on Ticketmaster. Tickets for individual games are also available.

0:32 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback reacts to becoming a father Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback reacts to becoming a father