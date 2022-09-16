QB Dane Evans returns as Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the champs

Send this page to someone via email

After not playing in three of the last four games due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, quarterback Dane Evans will get the start on Saturday when he leads the Hamilton Tiger-Cats against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Tim Hortons Field.

900 CHML radio’s coverage of the game begins at 4 p.m.

Evans’ last start on Aug. 26 turned out to be a disastrous one for him and the team. He was intercepted three times by Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters in Hamilton’s 37-20 loss against the Argonauts.

That defeat, along with an equally disappointing 28-8 loss at the hands of the Argos, has left the Ticats with a 3-9 record and tied with Ottawa for last place in the CFL‘s East Division.

Losers of three consecutive games, Hamilton is also making a switch at starting running back as Wes Hills replaces Don Jackson while Tyron Riley takes over at left tackle from the injured Travis Vornkahl.

Defensive end Julian Howsare will miss the game with an Achilles injury and will be replaced by Tre Crawford.

Winnipeg will not have receiver Drew Wolitarsky on the field for Saturday’s contest because of a knee injury but the Blue Bombers are welcoming back safety Brandon Alexander from the injured list.

The Ticats and Bombers have met in the Grey Cup final in each of the last two seasons but the two clubs are at opposite ends of the spectrum in 2022.

The two-time defending champion Blue Bombers have won 12 of their 13 games this season including a 26-12 victory over Hamilton on June 24.

A half-hour after the final whistle, catch The 5th Quarter post-game show on CHML and 900chml.com.

3 quick stats

Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White leads the league with 66 receptions and is second overall in targets with 99. The sophomore pass catcher is tied for sixth with 815 receiving yards.

Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros is 12-1 this season and 58-35 all-time as a starter. But in four career regular season games versus Hamilton, Collaros is 2-2. Hamilton’s Dane Evans is 2-7 in 2022, 13-11 all-time, and 1-1 vs. Winnipeg in the regular season.

Winnipeg is trying to become the first CFL team to go 9-0 on the road. The Bombers are 7-0 on the road this season. Hamilton is 3-3 at Tim Hortons Field this year.

