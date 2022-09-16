Morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 16

University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff, Ken Coates on Pierre Poilievre, and the Terry Fox run.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Return to class and rivalry weekend: University of Saskatchewan update
Students are making adjustments as they attend class at the University of Saskatchewan in person for the first time in over two years.
It is also a big weekend for Huskie sports teams as they take part in the first-ever U Prairie challenge.
USask president Peter Stoicheff has the latest news from campus.
Ken Coates on next steps for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre
Pierre Poilievre emerged as the new Conservative Party leader after dominating the vote on the first ballot.
Political analyst Ken Coates with his thoughts on what the next steps are for the party and its new leader.
Terry Fox Run holds a personal connection for Sarah McIvor
The annual Terry Fox marathon of hope run is this weekend in communities across the country to continue his legacy.
Over $850 million has been raised over the decades for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research.
The annual run holds a personal meaning for Saskatoon committee chair Sarah McIvor.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Sept. 16.
Comments