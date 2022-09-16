Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 16' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 16
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Friday, Sept. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff, Ken Coates on Pierre Poilievre, and the Terry Fox run.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Return to class and rivalry weekend: University of Saskatchewan update

Students are making adjustments as they attend class at the University of Saskatchewan in person for the first time in over two years.

It is also a big weekend for Huskie sports teams as they take part in the first-ever U Prairie challenge.

USask president Peter Stoicheff has the latest news from campus.

Click to play video: 'Return to class and rivalry weekend: University of Saskatchewan update' Return to class and rivalry weekend: University of Saskatchewan update
Return to class and rivalry weekend: University of Saskatchewan update

Ken Coates on next steps for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre emerged as the new Conservative Party leader after dominating the vote on the first ballot.

Political analyst Ken Coates with his thoughts on what the next steps are for the party and its new leader.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ken Coates on next steps for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre' Ken Coates on next steps for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre
Ken Coates on next steps for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

Terry Fox Run holds a personal connection for Sarah McIvor

The annual Terry Fox marathon of hope run is this weekend in communities across the country to continue his legacy.

Over $850 million has been raised over the decades for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research.

The annual run holds a personal meaning for Saskatoon committee chair Sarah McIvor.

Click to play video: 'Terry Fox Run holds a personal connection for Sarah McIvor' Terry Fox Run holds a personal connection for Sarah McIvor
Terry Fox Run holds a personal connection for Sarah McIvor

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Sept. 16.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16
University of Saskatchewan tagConservative Party of Canada tagPierre Poilievre tagTerry Fox Run tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagPeter Stoicheff tagKen Coates tag

