Canada

Fredericton buses to run after cancellation for queen’s funeral draws public outcry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2022 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 16' Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Fredericton’s transit agency has reversed a decision to cancel its bus services on Monday in recognition of the queen’s funeral.

After a barrage of online public criticism, Fredericton Transit said in an online post that buses will be operating throughout the day.

Some city residents had complained on social media that they still had to go to work on Monday, and that the cancellation of service meant they were faced with paying taxi fares.

Read more: School closures to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death create problems for parents

Charlene Sharpe, the manager of the transit service, said in an email that the city initially thought business closures would be more widespread after a provincial holiday was declared.

New Brunswick is among the provinces that will close schools and government offices on the day of the funeral, but the holiday will be optional for private-sector employers.

The queen’s funeral is going to be televised Monday morning and is expected to last about an hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
