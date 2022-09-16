Menu

World

Denmark’s spy chief charged with leaking state secrets

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 16, 2022 7:44 am
Denmark spy chief View image in full screen
In this file photo taken on Dec.19, 2017, the head of Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Lars Findsen speaks during the presentation of the annual report at Kastellet (The Citadel) in Copenhagen, Denmark. The head of Denmark's military intelligence has been in prison for a month accused of leaking confidential documents to the media, press reported on Jan. 10 after a mainly closed-door court hearing. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark‘s state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged the head of the country’s foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen, who is currently suspended from his position, with leaking highly classified information.

Findsen, who has denied any wrongdoing, was charged with leaking highly classified state secrets to six persons, including two journalist, over the course of 16-17 months during which he was furloughed due to a separate investigation.

Click to play video: 'Former spy chief Richard Fadden on state of Canadian intelligence' Former spy chief Richard Fadden on state of Canadian intelligence
Former spy chief Richard Fadden on state of Canadian intelligence – Apr 6, 2016

Under the charges, Findsen could be sentenced to prison of up to four years, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested in December last year but released from custody in February.

© 2022 Reuters
