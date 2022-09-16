Denmark’s spy chief charged with leaking state secrets

Send this page to someone via email

Denmark‘s state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged the head of the country’s foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen, who is currently suspended from his position, with leaking highly classified information.

Findsen, who has denied any wrongdoing, was charged with leaking highly classified state secrets to six persons, including two journalist, over the course of 16-17 months during which he was furloughed due to a separate investigation.

Under the charges, Findsen could be sentenced to prison of up to four years, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested in December last year but released from custody in February.