Statue of Winnipeg Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk to be unveiled Oct. 1

The Winnipeg Jets are honouring a local hockey legend with the unveiling of a new statue Oct. 1.

The depiction of the late Dale Hawerchuk — who starred with the original incarnation of Winnipeg’s NHL franchise for almost a decade in the 1980s — will be unveiled at True North Square at 5:15 p.m., prior to the Jets’ preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Hawerchuk, a Hockey Hall of Fame player, and the Jets’ first-overall selection in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, died of stomach cancer in August 2020 at 57 years old.

His wife Crystal will speak at the unveiling, as will other notable figures from around the hockey world, including former Jet and current league executive Kris King, hall of famer Paul Coffey, Jets alumni Dave Ellett and Scott Arniel (now an assistant coach with the team), and current Jets star Mark Scheifele.

Before being drafted by the Jets in 2011, Scheifele was coached by Hawerchuk as a member of the OHL’s Barrie Colts.

The event will also feature a fly-by featuring four 17 Wing CT-155 Hawks.

Other former Jets expected to be in attendance include Randy Carlyle, Serge Savard, Dave Babych, Paul MacLean, Laurie Boschman, Lucien DeBlois, Jim Kyte, Tim Watters, Brian Mullen, Ray Neufeld, Jimmy Mann, Randy Gilhen and Jordy Douglas.

True North Square will also serve as the site of a celebration of Hawerchuk’s legacy following the unveiling. Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Donald Street — now known as Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way — will be closed for the festivities, as will Hargrave Street north of St. Mary Avenue and south of Portage Avenue.

Fans at the preseason game will also receive a commemorative Hawerchuk coin.

